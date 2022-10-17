The Ministry of Culture wants to restore a building destroyed by a drone in Kyiv. Mayor Klitschko believes that this is impossible

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy hopes that the historic building, which was destroyed by a Russian kamikaze drone on October 17, can be restored.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Culture Kateryna Chuyeva.

"Although this building did not have official landmark status, it is part of the architectural ensemble that forms the historical atmosphere of the city," she said.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko, this building cannot be restored.

"The building is completely destroyed, it cannot be restored. Because there is almost nothing left of that house. The load-bearing structures have been destroyed," said the mayor of the capital on the air of the "Kyiv" TV channel.

According to Klitschko, 16 families lost their homes there. Now people have been placed in hotels.