A petition to Klitschko with a request to restore the house destroyed by an Iranian drone in Kyiv gained the required number of votes

A petition on the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) website with a request to restore a residential building destroyed by an Iranian drone on Zhilyanska Street has received the required number of signatures. Now the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko has to consider it.

This is stated on the petition page.

"The house of the merchant Yosyp Lev, which is an interesting example of the Kyiv brick style of the beginning of the 20th century with Gothic elements, lost part of the residential section, but the rest remained. Using the left part of the house as a model, you can restore all the necessary details and restore the house," the authors of the petition believe.

In total, it has already collected more than 6 000 signatures and is under consideration.