The “grain agreement” was extended for another 4 months

In Istanbul, the agreement on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products was extended for another 120 days. The guarantors are the UN and Turkey.

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on November 17.

The agreement ended on November 19.

According to Kubrakov, since August 1, the beginning of the "grain initiative" and until today, Ukraine has exported more than 11 million tons of agricultural products to 38 countries of the world. Ukraine has already officially appealed to the partners of the initiative with a proposal to extend it for at least one year and to include the Mykolaiv port, now they are waiting for a response.