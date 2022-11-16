The Czech Republic will train 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers next year

The government of the Czech Republic has given consent for 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers to stay in the country and train next year.
This is reported by Ceske Noviny.
According to the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Chernokhova, the training will take place in five shifts, each of which will involve up to 800 servicemen — approximately 700 servicemen of the mechanized battalion, 30 medical specialists, 10 specialists of the chemical troops and 20 specialists of the engineering troops.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the total cost of training is estimated at 975 million kroner ($35 million). The exercise is based on a bilateral agreement between the governments of the Czech Republic and Ukraine, but in the future, it will be transferred to an EU mission. The Czech Republic should allocate up to 55 instructors to it.
- On November 14, the European Union began a training mission for the Ukrainian military. The corresponding decision, which enters into force from the moment of publication in the Official Journal of the EU, was adopted by the ministers of foreign affairs of the member countries.
- The EU agreed to launch the mission on October 17, along with an increase in military aid. Currently, Great Britain is conducting the largest training mission for the Armed Forces (training of 10,000 soldiers) on its territory. Specialists from more than 10 countries are involved in it.
- On October 28, the Committee on Policy and Security of the EU appointed the head of the training mission — he became the Polish general, currently the commander of the 11th Lublin Armored Cavalry Division, Piotr Tritek.