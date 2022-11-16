The Czech Republic will train 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers next year

The government of the Czech Republic has given consent for 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers to stay in the country and train next year.

This is reported by Ceske Noviny.

According to the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Chernokhova, the training will take place in five shifts, each of which will involve up to 800 servicemen — approximately 700 servicemen of the mechanized battalion, 30 medical specialists, 10 specialists of the chemical troops and 20 specialists of the engineering troops.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the total cost of training is estimated at 975 million kroner ($35 million). The exercise is based on a bilateral agreement between the governments of the Czech Republic and Ukraine, but in the future, it will be transferred to an EU mission. The Czech Republic should allocate up to 55 instructors to it.