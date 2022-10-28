The EU mission for the training of the Ukrainian military received a commander. Its start is in November

The European training mission for the Ukrainian military was headed by the Polish general, currently commander of the 11th Lublin Armored Cavalry Division Piotr Tritek.

The relevant decision was made by the Committee on Policy and Security (COPS) of the EU, RMF24 reports.

The operational command of the mission will be located at the Nowa Demba training ground in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship of Poland (bordering Ukraine). Another operational headquarters will be based in Germany, and a third headquarters will be located in Brussels (dealing with administrative issues).

At the first stage of the mission, it is planned to train almost 15 000 Ukrainian servicemen. Start of training — in November. Its budget is €106 million for two years. Most of the training will take place in Poland.

The training of Ukrainians will focus on staff exercises, training on the organization of material and technical support, providing medical assistance, as well as on countering a chemical or nuclear threat.