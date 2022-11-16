Ukraine resumed oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline. It was stopped due to missile strikes by the Russians

The oil supply through the Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Eastern Europe began to resume.

Bloomberg reports this with reference to the officials of Hungary and Slovakia.

Supplies were restored after the repair of the energy infrastructure, damaged due to the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine. The publication also points out that the prices of natural gas and electricity have decreased, as the leaders of NATO and Poland have stated that they do not consider the fall of a missile on Polish territory to be an attack by the Russians.

The day before, the Russian company Transneft announced that Ukraine had stopped pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary. The reason for this was a drop in voltage due to rocket attacks. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán called an evening meeting of the Security Council because of this.