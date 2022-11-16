The Ukrainian Parliament extended martial law and mobilization until February 19, 2023

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) extended the general mobilization and martial law until February 19, 2023.
294 and 297 MPs voted for resolutions No. 8189 and No. 8190, the MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted.
He added that this is the fifth vote of the parliament for martial law since the beginning of the war, the previous ones were on February 24, March 15, April 21, and August 15.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been established in Ukraine and general mobilization has been announced, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country. Currently, martial law and general mobilization are in effect until November 21, 2022.
- On November 4, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the reservation from mobilization of conscripts, which defines the categories of citizens (men) who are not subject to conscription.