Parliament passed a law on the reservation of men from mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in its entirety Law No. 7687 on reservation from mobilization of conscripts, which defines the categories of citizens (men) who are not subject to conscription.

290 MPs voted for the relevant draft law, the MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak informed.

According to him, there are two key innovations in the law that businesses have asked for in order to organize a transparent reservation procedure: this is to give the government the power to develop a new reservation procedure to include criteria for classifying enterprises as critical, and to allow the reservation of workers to enterprises that are critical for the economy and life of the population.

The business asked to untie the personnel reservation procedure from mobilization tasks and to extend the current reservations for another two months.

In general, the law clarifies the categories of conscripts who will not be subject to conscription for the period of mobilization and wartime.

The law stipulates that employees of authorities, local self-government, certain important enterprises and institutions may be called up for military service with their consent. The procedure and criteria for booking conscripts are determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.