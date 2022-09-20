The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law on the order of reservation of men during mobilization. Who will not be drafted?

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the first reading the draft law on the procedure for booking conscripts during mobilization. It provides a list of men who cannot be drafted.

305 MPs voted for the corresponding bill No. 7687.

The document stipulates that during mobilization it is possible to book conscripts who work:

in bodies of state authority or local self-government;

in companies that produce goods, perform works or provide defense services for the Ukrainian army;

in companies that carry out mobilization tasks or orders;

in companies that are critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the civilian population. Their list will be determined by the government.

The procedure and criteria for reservation will be determined by the government.

Also, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a general law that men who had a third child during their service and all children under the age of 18 are subject to demobilization.