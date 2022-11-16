The Czech Parliament recognized the current Russian regime as terrorist

The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic adopted a resolution in which it recognized the current regime in the Russian Federation as terrorist.
This is stated on the website of the Czech Parliament.
Deputies condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine, including large-scale attacks on civilians, civilian objects and key energy infrastructure.
Also, the Czech parliament does not recognize the results of pseudo-referendums held by Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine and considers the current Russian regime as terrorist.
- On October 18, the Parliament of Estonia (Riijikogu) recognized the ruling regime in Russia as terrorist.
- On October 13, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution recognizing the current Russian regime as terrorist for the first time.
- Previously, Senator Lindsey Graham and House of Representatives member Ted Liu submitted to the U.S. Congress a bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
- On October 26, the Senate of Poland recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.