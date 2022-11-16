The Czech Parliament recognized the current Russian regime as terrorist

The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic adopted a resolution in which it recognized the current regime in the Russian Federation as terrorist.

This is stated on the website of the Czech Parliament.

Deputies condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine, including large-scale attacks on civilians, civilian objects and key energy infrastructure.

Also, the Czech parliament does not recognize the results of pseudo-referendums held by Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine and considers the current Russian regime as terrorist.