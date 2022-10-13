The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution recognizing the current Russian regime as terrorist for the first time.

This was reported by the deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction and a member of the Verkhovna Radaʼs (Ukrainian Parliament) permanent delegation to PACE Yevheniia Kravchuk.

In this resolution, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognizes the current Russian regime as terrorist. The main theses of this resolution:

any negotiations will take place on Ukraineʼs terms;

provide Ukraine with air defense systems;

unequivocally condemn the fake referendums in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine and refrain from recognizing any of their consequences;

provide financial support for the reconstruction of Ukraine;

to speed up the creation of the Special International Tribunal to prosecute for the crime of aggression against Ukraine;

to create a comprehensive international compensation mechanism, including an international damage register, and actively cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities in this direction.

The PACE resolution also calls on the Russian Federation to allow the humanitarian missions of the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Council of Europe or any other international organization to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war and the release of political prisoners.