The Senate of Poland recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.
This is reported by the website of the Senate.
The decision was taken unanimously. During the discussion, the senators pointed to the unprecedented cruelty of Russian aggression and the need to punish the guilty.
"These crimes require an international response not only in terms of humanitarian and military aid, but also legal aid," Senator Alexander Potsey noted.
The senators also called on all other states to follow the example of Poland and also recognize the Russian regime as terrorist.
- On October 18, the Parliament of Estonia (Riijikogu) recognized the ruling regime in Russia as terrorist.
- On October 13, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution recognizing the current Russian regime as terrorist for the first time.
- Prior to that, Senator Lindsey Graham and House of Representatives member Ted Liu submitted to the U.S. Congress a bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.