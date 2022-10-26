The Senate of Poland recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.

This is reported by the website of the Senate.

The decision was taken unanimously. During the discussion, the senators pointed to the unprecedented cruelty of Russian aggression and the need to punish the guilty.

"These crimes require an international response not only in terms of humanitarian and military aid, but also legal aid," Senator Alexander Potsey noted.

The senators also called on all other states to follow the example of Poland and also recognize the Russian regime as terrorist.