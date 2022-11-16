The Presidentʼs Office reported on the restoration of electricity. There is still no electricity in some areas of the seven regions

The Presidentʼs Office reported on the situation with the restoration of electricity. Only some areas in seven regions of Ukraine remain without electricity.

The Deputy Chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

The electricity has already been returned to residents of the Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Odesa, Rivne, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions. At the same time, planned blackouts may continue there.

However, some areas are still without electricity in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Ternopil, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions. Repair work is ongoing.

The head of the Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has already noted that after the biggest attack on the energy system, Ukraine will face several difficult days. The most difficult situation is currently in the west of Ukraine, as well as in the central and north-eastern regions.

"At the same time, the next few days will be difficult: the cold weather is approaching and the consumption of electricity will increase, accordingly, the load on the networks will also increase. Therefore, we ask you to understand the shutdowns, which will be implemented as necessary, and also not to leave the habit of using electricity sparingly," he warned.