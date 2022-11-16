Reuters: Ambassadors of NATO countries will hold emergency consultations — Poland has activated the relevant article of the constitution

Ambassadors of NATO member countries will hold emergency consultations on Wednesday due to the fall of Russian missiles on the territory of Poland.

This is reported by Reuters.

The meeting will take place due to Polandʼs decision to activate Article 4 of the NATO charter, which provides for such consultations in the event of a threat to the security of one of the NATO members. One diplomat told the agency that the alliance would proceed "with caution" and needed time to verify exactly how the incident occurred.

On November 15, the Associated Press (AP) agency, citing a senior US intelligence official, said that Russian missiles had crossed the border of Poland, a NATO member, and landed on its territory, killing two people.

Later it became known that the government of Poland increased the combat readiness of the army after the explosion near the border with Ukraine. President of the country Andrzej Duda held telephone talks with US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Duda also convenes an emergency meeting of the Security Council of Poland for Wednesday.