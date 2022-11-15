On Friday , Moldova stopped receiving electricity from Romania.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the energy grid operator Moldelectrica, NewsMaker reports.

The supply of electricity was stopped around 16:40.

"According to the data on the companyʼs website, the high-voltage line Isakcha — Vulkaneshti — Moldovan State District Power Plant ceased to function. This is the main transmission line through which electricity from Romania came to Moldova," the publication notes.

It is noted that the authorities have not yet announced anything about the reasons for the suspension of supplies. Meanwhile, electricity was cut off in many regions of the country.