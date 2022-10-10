Ukraine stops exporting electricity due to Russian missile attacks

From October 11, Ukraine will stop exporting electricity to stabilize its energy system after the Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

The agency also noted that Ukrainian electricity, which was exported after synchronization to the EU, as well as via separate lines to Moldova and Poland, helped Europe replace Russian gas and maintained the stability of the energy system.

"It was the export of electricity from Ukraine that helped Europe reduce the consumption of Russian energy resources. And that is why Russia is destroying our energy system, killing the very possibility of exporting electricity from Ukraine," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.