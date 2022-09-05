The EU allowed to increase the export of Ukrainian electricity by 20%

European operators of the transmission system agreed to increase the demand on Ukrainian electricity from 250 MW to 300 MW during the day and evening hours.

This is discussed on the website of Ukrenergo state electricity operator.

The permit will be valid from 7 AM to 11 PM European time on weekdays (16 hours) and from 9 AM to 11 PM on weekends (14 hours).

During the remaining hours of the day, the size of the available crossing will remain at the previous level — 250 MW.

Startting September 6, Ukraine will export electricity to Slovakia and Romania equally: 150 MW during the day and evening and 125 MW at night to each country.