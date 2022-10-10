Shmyhal: The energy infrastructure damaged by the strikes will be restored today and tomorrow

The work of the energy infrastructure affected by the Russian missile attacks will be restored during Monday-Tuesday.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. Electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country. There are problems with water supply in 8 regions. The government, together with all the responsible departments, has started the implementation of an operational plan for the restoration of damaged objects. According to preliminary information, we will be able to restore most of the energy infrastructure facilities today. The part will work tomorrow," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, power supply has already been restored in Sumy region, the process is underway in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. A schedule of emergency shutdowns has been introduced in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv region, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

"I appeal to all Ukrainians with an extremely important request: limit electricity consumption, especially in the evening hours, for these few days while restoration and repair work is underway. If possible, do not turn on the most energy-consuming devices (electric heaters, boilers, electric stoves, microwaves, washing machines, electric kettles, coffee makers, irons). This will reduce the load on our power system and allow infrastructure to be restored as quickly as possible," the head of government wrote.