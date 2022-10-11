Moldova switched to energy saving due to the termination of supplies from Ukraine

The authorities of Moldova called on citizens to save energy during peak hours due to the suspension of supplies from Ukraine.

According to Newsmaker, the Minister of Infrastructure Andrey Spinu said that the country had to use its gas reserves to generate electricity, as Ukraine cut off supplies due to the consequences of Russian missile attacks. He asks citizens not to turn on energy-consuming appliances from 07:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 23:00.

Spinu reported that since October 11, the country receives electricity from the Moldovan GRES. 30% of the needs provided by Ukraine fell on the shoulders of Moldovagaz, which allocated 0.9 million cubic meters of gas to the Kuchurganskaya power plant.