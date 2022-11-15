The National Police: 414 war crimes by Russians have been documented in Kherson region. Traitorous policemen are being looked

The police documented 414 facts of war crimes committed by Russians in the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko.

He said that the police documented the activities of the Daryivka village head, who cooperated with the occupiers, as well as a number of residents who directly organized rallies in support of the occupation authorities.

Also, the head of the National Police reported that three places have been identified today where the Russian occupiers may have set up torture chambers for Ukrainians.

"At the moment, demining is taking place, after that, investigative actions will begin in these places, where we not only have evidence — we have testimonies of local citizens that our people may have been tortured and detained there," Klymenko noted.

In addition, he noted that out of 330 regional policemen who refused to leave the occupied territories, only a few cooperated with the enemy.

"Some of them left with the occupiers, but some of them we will detain in the near future. There are not many of them — up to ten people who worked in the administrations of the occupation authorities," Klymenko added.