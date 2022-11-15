The latest batch of bracelets made of “Azovstal” metal was put on sale. Now they can be ordered abroad

The UNITED24 platform launched the sale of the latest edition of the Azovstal metal bracelets.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

This batch was made from the 17-meter-high letters "I believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine", which stood next to the largest flag of Ukraine.

"All profit from the sale will go to the fleet of naval drones that will protect Ukraine from Russian ships and their cruise missiles," the head of the Ministry of Statistics noted.

From now on, you can buy bracelets abroad at this link:

https://u24.gov.ua/uk/azovstal