Ukraine starts selling bracelets made of metal “Azovstal”

Fundraising platform for Ukraine United24 launched the project "Azovstal. A symbol of indomitability." As part of the first part of the initiative, bracelets made from the last pre-war batch of metal from the "Azovstal" plant will be sold.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this on October 6.

Each bracelet is made of 5 grams of steel, which was produced on rolling mill 3600 of the "Azovstal" plant. The sheet-rolling shop, where loom 3600 worked for many years, became one of the places where the defenders of Mariupol held their defense. All profits from the sale of bracelets will go towards the purchase of drones for the army. The design of the bracelets was developed by the SOVA jewelry house.

Due to the limited amount of steel, the first batch of bracelets consists of 10 thousand pieces. The price of the product is UAH 1 500. You can buy a bracelet here or in the chain of SOVA jewelry stores. Delivery in Ukraine by "Nova Poshta" is free.