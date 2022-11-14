”Ukrenergo”: The occupiers blew up the energy facility that supplied the entire right bank of the Kherson region

The occupiers practically destroyed the energy facility that supplied the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a large part of the Mykolaiv region.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, wrote about this on Facebook.

"It no longer exists. Two autotransformers, each weighing 250 tons, were blown up. The relay protection hall, the compressor room, and the battery room — which, according to the terrorists, did not explode, were additionally shot and crushed. Several hectares of the consequences of the impotent malice of the occupiers before fleeing from the right bank of the Kherson region. A vile horde that only knows how to destroy" wrote Kudrytskyi.

According to him, despite this, "Ukrenergo" together with the military-civilian administrations, the State Service for Emergency Situations, and regional energy, are "already working out" schemes for the recovery of the de-occupied Kherson region from two neighboring regions.