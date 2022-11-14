”Ukrenergo”: The occupiers blew up the energy facility that supplied the entire right bank of the Kherson region

The occupiers practically destroyed the energy facility that supplied the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a large part of the Mykolaiv region.
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, wrote about this on Facebook.
"It no longer exists. Two autotransformers, each weighing 250 tons, were blown up. The relay protection hall, the compressor room, and the battery room — which, according to the terrorists, did not explode, were additionally shot and crushed. Several hectares of the consequences of the impotent malice of the occupiers before fleeing from the right bank of the Kherson region. A vile horde that only knows how to destroy" wrote Kudrytskyi.
According to him, despite this, "Ukrenergo" together with the military-civilian administrations, the State Service for Emergency Situations, and regional energy, are "already working out" schemes for the recovery of the de-occupied Kherson region from two neighboring regions.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnieper and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers, and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.
- Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, called on citizens not to hurry back to the de-occupied areas of the Kherson region, because there are still risks for the civilian population there.