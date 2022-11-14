Military exercises will be held in Kyiv and the region from November 15 to 17

Military exercises will be held in Kyiv and the Kyiv region from November 15 to 17. Residents are urged to stay calm these days.

This was announced by the commander of the defense forces of the Kyiv region, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

Military units will practice practical skills for preparing and conducting a defense operation. Military equipment will be involved in the training, which will move around the capital and the region on the specified days.