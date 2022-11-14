Military exercises will be held in Kyiv and the region from November 15 to 17

Military exercises will be held in Kyiv and the Kyiv region from November 15 to 17. Residents are urged to stay calm these days.
This was announced by the commander of the defense forces of the Kyiv region, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk.
Military units will practice practical skills for preparing and conducting a defense operation. Military equipment will be involved in the training, which will move around the capital and the region on the specified days.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces believes that the risks of a new attack on Ukraine from Belarus are increasing, but the main target will not be Kyiv. Currently, the enemy is transferring units of the 1st tank army, primarily the 2nd motorized rifle division, along with equipment and mobilized troops to Belarus. They are placed on the main military training grounds of Belarus.
- There are currently no signs of the formation of offensive groups. The General Staff stated that it would take at least 2-3 months to form a strike group to attack Ukraine from Belarus.
- On November 10, the General Staff announced that in case of a repeated attack from Belarus, the enemy would face massive fire. The headquarters also published a video appeal to the Belarusian military with an appeal not to go to war against Ukraine.