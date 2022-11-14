The EU military mission to train the Ukrainian army will be operational in a couple of weeks

The European Union will launch its new military mission for Ukraine in a couple of weeks. It will be aimed at training the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, Reuters writes.

"Today is an important decision regarding the start of a training mission for the Ukrainian army. As you know, we decided to launch this mission in record time, and it will start working in a couple of weeks," he noted.

Borrell reminded that the mission will be located in Poland. Many countries have already offered their participation in the mission, through which about 50 000 Ukrainian military personnel are planned to undergo training.

"We must continue to support Ukraine both militarily and economically, increasing the pressure on Russia. We will discuss the volume of our military aid, which is greater than some media reports," he added.