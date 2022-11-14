The EU military mission to train the Ukrainian army will be operational in a couple of weeks

The European Union will launch its new military mission for Ukraine in a couple of weeks. It will be aimed at training the Ukrainian military.
This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, Reuters writes.
"Today is an important decision regarding the start of a training mission for the Ukrainian army. As you know, we decided to launch this mission in record time, and it will start working in a couple of weeks," he noted.
Borrell reminded that the mission will be located in Poland. Many countries have already offered their participation in the mission, through which about 50 000 Ukrainian military personnel are planned to undergo training.
"We must continue to support Ukraine both militarily and economically, increasing the pressure on Russia. We will discuss the volume of our military aid, which is greater than some media reports," he added.
- The EU agreed to launch the mission on October 17, along with an increase in military aid.
- Currently, Great Britain is conducting the largest training mission for the Armed Forces (training of 10 000 soldiers) on its territory. Specialists from more than 10 countries are involved in it.
- There is also training in Spain, where the Ukrainian military is mastering Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems. In Germany, Ukrainians master armored vehicles.