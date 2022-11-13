General Staff: The occupiers are reducing the number of their troops in the cities of the Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnipro

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russians are significantly reducing the number of their troops in the cities of the Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnipro. In particular, it is about Kakhovka, Nova Kakhovka, and Tavriysk.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff for November 13.

"In the temporarily occupied by the enemy settlements of Kakhovka, Tavriysk, and Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson region, a decrease in the number of enemy personnel is observed. A minimal number of occupiers remain in the cities; patrols are moving through the streets," the message reads.

At the same time, the Ukrainian army records the growth of the group of occupiers in the Melitopol region of the Zaporizhzhia region. Fortifications and fortifications are being built around the perimeter of the city.