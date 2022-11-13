Since the beginning of the week, the Ukrainian military has liberated 179 settlements in the south

Since the beginning of the week, the Ukrainian army has liberated 179 settlements in the south. In total, 4.5 thousand square kilometers of territory were returned to Ukrainian control.

This is written by the operational command "South".

"Since the beginning of the week, our units on the right bank of the Dnieper have de-occupied 179 settlements on more than 4,500 square kilometers. In the liberated settlements and in the territories of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, units of the Defense Forces are conducting stabilization measures, including demining," they said.

At the same time, the occupiers do not stop shelling Ukrainian territories and positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as conducting aerial reconnaissance. In addition, the Russians continue to strike critical infrastructure facilities.

"Our aviation struck the areas of concentration of enemy equipment in the Kakhovsky district, missile and artillery units fired 40 fire missions, the results of the hits are still being investigated," — said in OC "South".