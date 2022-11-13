Human rights activists: At least 326 people died during anti-government protests in Iran. A thousand people can be executed

According to the Norwegian NGO for Human Rights in Iran (IHRNGO), Iranian security forces killed at least 326 people during the nationwide protests.

CNN writes about it.

Among the dead are at least 43 children and 25 women, the organization said, adding that this number is the "absolute minimum." It is currently impossible to independently verify this figure.

Human rights defenders from IHRNGO called on the international community to take "decisive and timely measures" due to the growing number of dead and again emphasized the need to create a mechanism "to hold the authorities of the Islamic Republic accountable for gross violations of human rights."

According to IHRNGO, the most people died in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan, Tehran, Mazandaran, Kurdistan, and Gilan. Iranian authorities have also charged at least a thousand people in Tehran province with participating in the protests. They face execution.

On November 11, United Nations experts called on the Iranian authorities to "stop charging people with the death penalty for participating in peaceful demonstrations" and "stop using the death penalty as a tool to suppress protests."