Military intelligence has confirmed that the agreements between Russia and Iran on ballistic missiles exist

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense confirmed the information about the plans of the Russians to purchase ballistic missiles from Iran.
This is stated in the message of the MDI.
"Military intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed information about the preparation of a draft agreement on the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia," the report says.
They added that they are aware of the threat of using ballistic missiles, which is why Ukrainian diplomacy, military intelligence and other structures are working hard to prove to the world community how dangerous it is to supply Iranian weapons to Russia.
"There are practical results — after the demonstration of real evidence, Iran changed its position and stopped denying its involvement in the supply of weapons to Russia. Active work in this direction is ongoing," the MDI noted.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, reported that Iran plans to transfer approximately 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- On November 7, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Russians had used approximately 80% of their stockpile of modern missiles, and 120 Iskanders remained in service. With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive about a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.