Military intelligence has confirmed that the agreements between Russia and Iran on ballistic missiles exist

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense confirmed the information about the plans of the Russians to purchase ballistic missiles from Iran.

This is stated in the message of the MDI.

"Military intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed information about the preparation of a draft agreement on the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia," the report says.

They added that they are aware of the threat of using ballistic missiles, which is why Ukrainian diplomacy, military intelligence and other structures are working hard to prove to the world community how dangerous it is to supply Iranian weapons to Russia.

"There are practical results — after the demonstration of real evidence, Iran changed its position and stopped denying its involvement in the supply of weapons to Russia. Active work in this direction is ongoing," the MDI noted.