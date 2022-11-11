”Resistance Center”: Occupiers evacuate collaborators and their families from Nova Kakhovka

Russians deport collaborators and their families from temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka (Kherson region).

This was reported by the "National Center of Resistance", created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The city is located on the left bank of the Dnipro, opposite Beryslav. Today, the workers of the occupation administration were informed that on November 12, they and their families would be evacuated from the city in the direction of the Arabat arrow," the message reads.

The families and employees of the labor and social policy administration of the Nova Kakhovka occupation administration are planning to evacuate. For this, the occupiers allocated two buses.