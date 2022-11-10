Zelensky: The Ukrainian military liberated 41 settlements in the south in one day

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the day, the Ukrainian military liberated dozens of settlements in the south. In total, they liberated 41 settlements.
He stated this in an evening video message.
“Today we have good news from the south. The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place within the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens. 41 settlements have been liberated,” Zelensky noted.
The President thanked all the Ukrainian military, and especially the fighters of 28 separate mechanized brigades, 46 separate assault brigades, 60 separate infantry brigades and 128 separate mountain assault brigades, who are currently conducting a counteroffensive in the Kherson region.
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that on November 9, in the direction of Petropavlivka — Novoraysk, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements and liberated up to 107 square kilometers of territory. In the direction of Pervomaiske — Kherson, Ukrainian troops advanced 7 km and took control of 6 settlements. 157 square kilometers were liberated.
- On November 10, fighters of the 131st separate reconnaissance battalion reported the liberation of the town of Snihurivka in the Mykolayiv region. It was the largest occupied settlement in the region.