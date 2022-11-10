Zelensky: The Ukrainian military liberated 41 settlements in the south in one day

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the day, the Ukrainian military liberated dozens of settlements in the south. In total, they liberated 41 settlements.

He stated this in an evening video message.

“Today we have good news from the south. The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place within the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens. 41 settlements have been liberated,” Zelensky noted.

The President thanked all the Ukrainian military, and especially the fighters of 28 separate mechanized brigades, 46 separate assault brigades, 60 separate infantry brigades and 128 separate mountain assault brigades, who are currently conducting a counteroffensive in the Kherson region.