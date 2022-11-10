Ministry of Defense: The General Staff will confirm the liberation of populated areas only after complete clearing

The Ministry of Defense said that in order to completely liberate populated areas, the Ukrainian military must carry out a clearing operation. The General Staff will officially confirm your dismissal only then.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar stated this on the air of the telethon.

"What is the liberation of a certain settlement? In our country, it is usually accepted that if there is a flag, if the military took a picture of the flag, it means that they have been released," she said.

At the same time, the release can be finally declared when the Ukrainian military establishes itself there and carry out stabilization measures.

"Thatʼs why [in Snihurivka] we can say that part is done, and part is not done yet. Thatʼs why the General Staff has not made an official statement yet," Malyar explained.