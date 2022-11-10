The Lukashenko regime recognized the slogan “Long live Belarus!” as nazistic

The regime of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called "Long live Belarus!" and the answer "Long Live!" to the list of Nazi symbols.

This is reported by the Belarusian editorial office of "Radio Liberty".

The countryʼs authorities explain this step by the fact that it is allegedly the slogan of the 30th division of the Waffen-SS (Russian No. 2, aka Belarusian No. 1), which consisted mainly of former fighters of the "Belarusian national defense and was used in anti-partisan operations."

Therefore, it is now forbidden to shout "Long Live Belarus!" and answer "Long Live!" and accompany it by raising the right hand with the palm extended.

However, it remains unclear whether it is "Nazi" to shout without raising the right hand, and the response "Live forever!" instead of "Long Live!".