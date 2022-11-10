The U.S. President Biden stated that Elon Muskʼs connections with other countries “should be paid attention to”

The U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the connections of the new owner of Twitter Elon Musk with other countries "are worth paying attention to."

The Guardian writes about it.

Biden said this in response to a question about whether he considered Musk a national security threat and whether the U.S. government should investigate his acquisition of Twitter by a Saudi conglomerate.

"I believe that Elon Muskʼs cooperation and/or technical relations with other countries deserve attention. Is he doing something inappropriate? I donʼt assume that. I think theyʼre worth paying attention to," Biden noted.

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the richest investors in the Middle East, and his investment company became the second largest investor in Twitter after Musk bought the company.

Two U.S. senators — Democrat Ron Wyden, who chairs the Finance Committee, and Chris Murphy of Connecticut — last week called for a "thorough review" of the deal.

Earlier, the White House said that the information about the U.S. intentions to check some of Muskʼs businesses, including Twitter, "does not correspond to reality."