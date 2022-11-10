The General Staff did not comment on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, but specified that the “evacuation” had stopped there

The Russian occupiers completed the deportation in Kherson, which they call the "evacuation" of the population.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of November 10.

"Evacuation" was stopped due to "lack of willing". Also, the occupiers no longer issue salaries and social benefits in the city.

At the same time, the General Staff has not commented separately on the statements of the Russians that they are allegedly withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Kherson region.

However, it was noted that the Russian army is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

During the day, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks in the area of Novosilske, Makiivka (Luhansk region) and Soledar, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Yakovlivka, Andriivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region).