The General Staff did not comment on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, but specified that the “evacuation” had stopped there

The Russian occupiers completed the deportation in Kherson, which they call the "evacuation" of the population.
This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of November 10.
"Evacuation" was stopped due to "lack of willing". Also, the occupiers no longer issue salaries and social benefits in the city.
At the same time, the General Staff has not commented separately on the statements of the Russians that they are allegedly withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Kherson region.
However, it was noted that the Russian army is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.
During the day, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks in the area of Novosilske, Makiivka (Luhansk region) and Soledar, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Yakovlivka, Andriivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region).
- On November 9, the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine General Surovikin announced that the Russian army was withdrawing from the right bank of the Kherson city and the region. The occupiers will finish withdrawing their troops in the coming days.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnipro River" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam."
- On October 31, the occupiers announced that they had decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson region — due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for "mass shelling of the Kakhovska HPP", and then people were forbidden to cross the Dnipro.