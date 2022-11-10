The situation in the south: the Russians are changing their location and mining the territory

The occupiers lost at least 125 soldiers, 10 pieces of equipment and a warehouse of ammunition in the Kherson direction over the past day.

This is stated in the summary of the Operational Command (OC) "South".

According to the command, the situation in the south is "tense and dynamic in development": the Ukrainian Defense Forces hold the initiative and control, while the enemy continues to defend and shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Occupants also change their location and leave roadblocks, while mining objects and territories.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 125 occupiers, 3 tanks, 5 units of armored vehicles and a warehouse with ammunition in the Beryslav district in the south in one day. And over the Black Sea in Odesa region, two unmanned scouts of the Granat-3 type were shot down.

The naval grouping of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea has increased to 12 units. According to the OC, there are currently no missile carriers in its composition. However, threats of missile and artillery strikes, as well as kamikaze drone attacks on Ukraine, remain relevant.