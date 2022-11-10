The situation in the south: the Russians are changing their location and mining the territory

The occupiers lost at least 125 soldiers, 10 pieces of equipment and a warehouse of ammunition in the Kherson direction over the past day.
This is stated in the summary of the Operational Command (OC) "South".
According to the command, the situation in the south is "tense and dynamic in development": the Ukrainian Defense Forces hold the initiative and control, while the enemy continues to defend and shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Occupants also change their location and leave roadblocks, while mining objects and territories.
The Ukrainian military destroyed 125 occupiers, 3 tanks, 5 units of armored vehicles and a warehouse with ammunition in the Beryslav district in the south in one day. And over the Black Sea in Odesa region, two unmanned scouts of the Granat-3 type were shot down.
The naval grouping of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea has increased to 12 units. According to the OC, there are currently no missile carriers in its composition. However, threats of missile and artillery strikes, as well as kamikaze drone attacks on Ukraine, remain relevant.
- On November 9, the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine General Surovikin announced that the Russian army was withdrawing from the right bank of the Kherson city and the region. The occupiers will finish withdrawing their troops in the coming days.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnipro River" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam."
- On October 31, the occupiers announced that they had decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson region — due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for "mass shelling of the Kakhovska HPP", and then people were forbidden to cross the Dnipro.