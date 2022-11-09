Presidentʼs Office: Part of the Russian military remains in Kherson, reserves are being drawn up to the city

The Presidentʼs Office sees no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson, as was announced by the occupiers on Wednesday.
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of Presidentʼs Office, wrote about this on Twitter.
"Actions speak louder than words. Ukraine sees no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. A significant part of the ru group is kept in the city, additional reserves are collected in the region. Ukraine is liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged television statements," wrote Podolyak.
- On Wednesday, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Surovikin, announced that the Russian army was withdrawing from the right bank of the Kherson region and Kherson. The occupiers will complete the withdrawal of troops in the coming days.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnieper" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam."
- On October 31, the occupiers announced that they had decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson Oblast — due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for "mass shelling of the Kakhovskaya HPP", and then people were forbidden to cross the Dnipro.