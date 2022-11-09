Presidentʼs Office: Part of the Russian military remains in Kherson, reserves are being drawn up to the city

The Presidentʼs Office sees no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson, as was announced by the occupiers on Wednesday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of Presidentʼs Office, wrote about this on Twitter.

"Actions speak louder than words. Ukraine sees no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. A significant part of the ru group is kept in the city, additional reserves are collected in the region. Ukraine is liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged television statements," wrote Podolyak.