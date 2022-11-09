“Marmaro Express”. A new train will run between Ukraine and Romania at the beginning of December

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) reported that on November 8, it conducted the first test run of the train on the restored section Rakhiv — Dilove — Vala-Višeului (Romania).

This route will soon be served by "Marmaro Express" — regional train PDT-3 [passenger diesel train], built in Ukraine. The UZ expects that it will start running already at the beginning of December.

"It is planned that there will be two flights per day with the possibility of transferring passengers to trains of the Romanian Railways. There are daily trains from Vali-Višeului to Sziget, Cluj and Bucharest stations," the UZ added.

"The net travel time (not including customs procedures) from Rakhov, which will turn into another transport hub of Transcarpathia, to the Romanian Vali-Višeului is about 40 minutes through a picturesque mountain valley. Border and customs control will be carried out on board the train upon boarding," the company stated.