A direct train was launched between Kyiv and Chisinau for the first time in 24 years. The cost of the tickets

A direct train left for Kyiv from Chisinau railway station for the first time in 24 years.
This was reported in the press service of the Moldovan Railway. There they published a photo of a train at the station in Chisinau.
Train No. 351/352 will run every other day. At 5:02 p.m., it will depart from the "Kyiv-Passenger" station, arrive at the "Ungeny" station at 7:53 a.m., and reach the capital of Moldova at 10:38 a.m.
The train has seven carriages and can carry 280 passengers. The duration of a one-way trip is about 13 hours. A trip in a reserved seat will cost 1 700 hryvnias, in a compartment — 2 300 hryvnias.
Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the first flight had already arrived back to the capital of Ukraine. About 250 passengers used it.
- The railway connection between Chisinau and Kyiv was stopped on October 2, 1998.
- On August 11, Ukrzaliznytsia launched its own mobile application for ticket sales. And on August 23, "Ukrzaliznytsia" launched the "Train to Victory" painted by artists. It is dedicated to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the feats of people resisting Russian troops.