A direct train was launched between Kyiv and Chisinau for the first time in 24 years. The cost of the tickets

A direct train left for Kyiv from Chisinau railway station for the first time in 24 years.

This was reported in the press service of the Moldovan Railway. There they published a photo of a train at the station in Chisinau.

Train No. 351/352 will run every other day. At 5:02 p.m., it will depart from the "Kyiv-Passenger" station, arrive at the "Ungeny" station at 7:53 a.m., and reach the capital of Moldova at 10:38 a.m.

The train has seven carriages and can carry 280 passengers. The duration of a one-way trip is about 13 hours. A trip in a reserved seat will cost 1 700 hryvnias, in a compartment — 2 300 hryvnias.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the first flight had already arrived back to the capital of Ukraine. About 250 passengers used it.