”Ukrzaliznytsia” allowed to buy tickets for international flights to Poland and Moldova through the application

"Ukrzaliznytsia" allowed through its application to buy tickets for international flights to Poland: to Chelm, Przemyśl and Warsaw and back, as well as to Moldova — on the new train Kyiv — Chisinau.

The company announced this on November 1.

Also, in the update, detailed information about the train route and the time of stay at all stops became available, which will allow passengers to better plan their trip.

In August, "Ukrzaliznytsia" launched its own mobile application for ticket sales, and at the end of October, four international trains began to run — to Chisinau, Przemyśl, Chelm and Vienna.