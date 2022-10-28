“Ukrzaliznytsia” has published a new train schedule. They will run faster and more conveniently

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) presented an updated train timetable, which includes 14 new flights, including four international trains to Chisinau, Przemyśl, Chelm and Vienna.

This was reported by the press service of "UZ".

Train No. 65/66 Kharkiv – Uman connects both cities with the Dnipro.

Train No. 266/265 Kovel – Uzhgorod for the first time in many years connects Volyn and western Polissia with the ski region in Slavske, the capital of the "salt workers" Drohobych and the main cities of Transcarpathia. At the same time, the passage of Lviv in the direction from Transcarpathia to Volyn is conveniently scheduled around 06:00 a.m., and in the return direction around 10:00 p.m.

Train No. 769/770 Zhmerynka – Khutir-Mykhailivskyi is a new experimental connection for the unblocked northern Sumy region with the capital and Vinnytsia region.

Three more new connections are being prepared for launch in the near future.

Train No. 111/112 Izyum – Kyiv connects the de-occupied city with the capital.

Train No. 131/132 Zaporizhzhia — Lviv will go via Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Kovel, providing residents of northern Polissia with convenient connections with Volyn, Lviv region, the capital and the Dnipro.

Train No. 191/192 Kramatorsk — Odesa will go through the Dnipro and will enable residents of Donbass to travel closer to the southern regions on the eve of winter.

In addition, a number of routes that operated before the full-scale war are being restored:

No. 3/4 Zaporizhia — Lviv extended to Uzhgorod on a daily basis;

No. 5/6 Zaporizhzhia — Ivano-Frankivsk extended to Rakhiv;

No. 15/16 Kharkiv — Ivano-Frankivsk extended to Rakhiv;

No. 17/18 Kharkiv — Lviv extended to Uzhhorod;

No. 21 Kharkiv — Lviv extended to Truskavets;

No. 41/42 Dnipro — Lviv extended to Truskavets;

No. 149/150 Kremenchuk — Ivano-Frankivsk extended to Vorokhta;

No. 45/46 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod returns to service via Sumy;

No. 7/8 Kyiv — Chernivtsi received a convenient morning arrival in Chernivtsi at 08:28 a.m.;

No. 49/50 Kyiv — Truskavets is speeding up by 3 hours and will arrive at 08:45 a.m.

Intercity+ high-speed trains will also undergo positive changes in the schedule:

No. 715/716 Kyiv – Przemyśl – Kyiv accelerated by 2 hours in each direction;

accelerated by 2 hours in each direction; No. 705 Kyiv – Przemyśl has been accelerated by more than 3 hours;

has been accelerated by more than 3 hours; No. 723 Kharkiv — Kyiv will depart from Kharkiv at 5:06 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 10:07 p.m. — the arrival time has been made more comfortable for passengers;

will depart from Kharkiv at 5:06 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 10:07 p.m. — the arrival time has been made more comfortable for passengers; No. 725 Kharkiv — Kyiv will depart from Kharkiv at 07:15 a.m., arrive in Kyiv at 12:19 p.m.;

will depart from Kharkiv at 07:15 a.m., arrive in Kyiv at 12:19 p.m.; No. 724 Kyiv — Kharkiv will depart Kyiv at 03:53 p.m., arrive in Kharkiv at 09:53 p.m.;

will depart Kyiv at 03:53 p.m., arrive in Kharkiv at 09:53 p.m.; No. 708/707 Kyiv — Chernihiv will depart Kyiv at 07:43 a.m., arrive in Chernihiv at 10:11 a.m.;

will depart Kyiv at 07:43 a.m., arrive in Chernihiv at 10:11 a.m.; No. 710/709 Chernihiv — Kyiv will depart from Chernihiv at 05:21 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 07:48 p.m.

It is important to note that the number of wagons has been doubled at the stations with the highest passenger traffic, which makes it possible to use the locomotive fleet more efficiently and reduce electricity consumption for traction — we save 25 000 kWh per day.