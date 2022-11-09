The Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Patrushev arrived in Iran. ISW writes that he will discuss the purchase of ballistic missiles

The Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Mykola Patrushev, whom the mass media called one of the main ideologues of the war against Ukraine, arrived in the capital of Iran on an official visit.
Russian mass media and the Iranian state agency IRNA write about it.
It is reported that Patrushev will hold a series of negotiations with officials "on the development of bilateral relations and cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the international arena."
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes that Patrushev is likely to discuss with the Iranians the delivery of ballistic missiles, which was previously reported by intelligence and the media. In addition, ISW analysts consider Patrushevʼs visit a demonstration of "deepened partnership" between Moscow and Tehran.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, reported that Iran plans to transfer approximately 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- On November 7, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Russians had used approximately 80% of their stockpile of modern missiles, and 120 Iskanders remained in service. With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive about a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.
- The command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that they do not yet know how powerful Iranian missiles are, but they expect long-range weapons against ballistic missiles from their Western partners.