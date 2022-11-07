The Air Forces: Ukraine will expect long-range weapons from partners that can shoot down ballistic missiles

Ukraine will expect from partner countries long-range weapons capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

The spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat stated this during a briefing on November 7.

His statement was made in the context of the fact that Russia may receive ballistic missiles from Iran. If it gets them, it will likely try to use them against our energy infrastructure.

"Ballistic missiles fly from space, from the stratosphere, but they are launched from ground-based complexes. And Ukraine has no effective means against such missiles. Therefore, now we will expect from our partners exactly those means that will help us get the enemy. We are talking about long-range weapons that could help us protect ourselves from ballistic missiles, from the terror that Russia has unleashed against our people," Yurii Ignat noted.

Ballistic missiles are launched into the stratosphere. When they fly to the "working zone", they "fall" on the given target from a great height at an angle of almost 90 degrees, gaining high speed — because of this, it is difficult to shoot it down.