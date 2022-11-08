A secret plan of the occupiers to “re-educate” Ukrainian children was found in Kharkiv region

In the liberated Izyum of the Kharkiv region was found a folder with a secret plan of the occupiers for the "development" of Russian education in Ukraine.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Among the documents are "materials for the meeting on support and development of the education system in Kharkiv region." One of the curators of this process was the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The occupiers planned to issue Russian certificates of completion of the 11th grade to the students. One of the documents states that "the Ministry of Education should speed up the printing of certificates on the basis of the Belgorod region."

The Russians also planned to bring teachers from the Russian Federation to Kharkiv region. Special emphasis was to be placed on teachers of history and literature, who would introduce "patriotic education". One of the documents states that children should focus exclusively on institutions of higher education in Belgorod region.

In addition, the occupiers planned to send 1-2 children who "specially distinguished themselves" to a camp in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and students of grades 7-9 to Belgorod.