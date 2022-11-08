“Ukrenergo”: Emergency power outages continue in seven regions and in the capital

On November 8, the Ukrenergo company applied emergency power cuts in the capital, as well as in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions. They last from 09:30 a.m. Kyiv time.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

The day before, they announced that on November 8, there will be no emergency shutdowns outside the schedule.

"Additional restrictions on consumption are necessary because, due to the cold weather, the consumption of electricity increases, which leads to an increase in the load on equipment and a shortage of electricity in the power system. There is a threat of accidents, no less complicated than those that occurred due to enemy shelling," Ukrenergo explained.

Planned schedules of hourly outages during the day are in effect throughout the territory of Ukraine. Ukrenergo once again urged Ukrainians to save electricity.