“Ukrenergo” plans to cut off electricity in Kyiv and seven oblasts on November 8. There will be no emergency shutdowns outside the schedule

On November 8, the Ukrenergo company will apply scheduled power cuts in the capital and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions. They must take place on schedule.

The NEC Ukrenergo writes about this in its Telegram channel.

At the same time, the introduction of emergency shutdown schedules outside the schedule is not yet foreseen.

"Restraints for consumers are necessary to reduce the load on networks, ensure sustainable balancing of the energy system and avoid repeated accidents," it was emphasized.

Ukrenergo once again urged Ukrainians to save electricity and not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time, especially in the morning and evening.