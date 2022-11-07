“Ukrenergo” plans to cut off electricity in Kyiv and seven oblasts on November 8. There will be no emergency shutdowns outside the schedule

On November 8, the Ukrenergo company will apply scheduled power cuts in the capital and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions. They must take place on schedule.
The NEC Ukrenergo writes about this in its Telegram channel.
At the same time, the introduction of emergency shutdown schedules outside the schedule is not yet foreseen.
"Restraints for consumers are necessary to reduce the load on networks, ensure sustainable balancing of the energy system and avoid repeated accidents," it was emphasized.
Ukrenergo once again urged Ukrainians to save electricity and not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time, especially in the morning and evening.
- Earlier, the director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko stated that Ukrainian energy companies need 3 to 5 weeks to return to a "comfortable level" after the Russian strikes. This is provided that the Russian troops do not launch new missile strikes.
- The United Energy System of Ukraine was subjected to massive missile attacks on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2. Almost 40% of the energy infrastructure was damaged by shelling.
- Because of the attack, emergency power outages in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions continue to this day. Ukrenergo reports that the countryʼs power grid still cannot resume full operation.