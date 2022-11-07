“In case there are no attacks.” Ukrainian energy companies need 3-5 weeks to return to a more or less comfortable level

Ukrainian energy companies need from 3 to 5 weeks to return people to a more or less comfortable level after Russian strikes on energy facilities.

The director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko told about this during a briefing on November 7.

Currently, the main problem is not the amount of electricity produced by the country, but the damage to its transportation routes.

"Imagine that there is some kind of highway along which we transported electricity, and on it an interchange is blown up, a bridge is destroyed. And now we have released all this electricity instead of the highway on rural roads, and there, of course, are traffic jams, there is not enough power to heal everyone in full. This is the reality that we have, unfortunately, today. And in order to restore these highways at least a little, we need 3-4-5 calm weeks, and we will be able to do it," Oleksandr Kharchenko explained.