Radiation safety experts investigated two communities of the Kyiv region that were occupied by the Russians. No pollution was detected

No radioactive contamination was detected in the territories of Ivankiv and Polissia communities (Kyiv region) after the stay of the Russian occupiers there.

This was reported by the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety.

Specialists of the center examined Ivankivska and Poliska communities on October 24-27 as part of the crew of the RanidSONNI mobile radiological laboratory.

"The survey was carried out with the aim of detecting radioactive contamination and radioactive materials that could have been taken by the occupiers beyond the exclusion zone and the zone of unconditional (mandatory) resettlement as a result of a violation of the radiation safety regime," the message reads.

Research works covered educational and medical institutions, public places, private estates, roads, streets, military, and household items.