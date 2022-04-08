The Russian military destroyed the archives of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

During the occupation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Russian troops destroyed its long-standing archive and dumped some of it in the trash.
This was announced by the head of the Public Council at the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management Oleksandr Syrota, who published a photo with the remnants of papers in the dump.
According to Energoatom, almost all office space in the buildings in the ChNPP Zone is significantly damaged, broken, and plundered. The occupiers stole not only the property of state-owned enterprises but also the personal belongings of workers.
- The Russian military seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat and occupied the Exclusion Zone on the first day of the war, February 24. On March 31, the occupiers began to leave the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the besieged city of Slavutych. They left behind trenches and garbage and looted the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the hotel nearby.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of Pripyat and the border area with Belarus on April 3. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was taken under protection on April 5.