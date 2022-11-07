It is impossible to restore the operation of some substations after shelling in Zhytomyr

The mayor of Zhytomyr Serhiy Sukhomlin informed that it is impossible to restore the operation of some substations in the city after the Russian shelling.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, repairs require time and equipment, which must be ordered and a long wait for its production.

Some industrial enterprises that consume a lot of electricity have switched to working at night and on weekends. The output of electric vehicles has been reduced by three times, and lighting in the city is switched on at only 30% of its capacity.

"At an extraordinary session [of the city council], we allocated funds for the purchase of high-power generators in order to ensure the operation of the water utility and the heat utility. In case of a critical situation, when there may be no electricity in the city for a while, these enterprises will be able to supply water and heat to the homes of Zhytomyr residents. Of course, not around the clock, but 5-8 hours a day," Sukhomlin added.